Vermont State Police: search continues in Honoree Fleming slaying

Vermont State Police say they have gotten more than 200 tips as they investigate the fatal shooting of a retired dean and professor last week.

Honoree Fleming, who was married to best-selling author Ron Powers, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail, about a mile south of the Castleton campus of the Vermont State University.

Police have been looking for a suspect described as a white male, about 5-foot-10-inches tall, with short, red hair, last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

State police said he is considered to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone who might have seen him to contact authorities. The rail trial remains closed. Anyone with information or who was on the trail between 3 and 5 p.m. on Thursday is urged to contact authorities.

Authorities are also seeking surveillance camera footage from the area.