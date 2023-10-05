© 2023
Saratoga Springs police chief testifies in Darryl Mount Jr. trial

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard,
Jim Levulis
Published October 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
Saratoga County Supreme Court
WAMC/Lucas Willard
Saratoga County Supreme Court

The Saratoga Springs Chief of Police was among those questioned Thursday in the trial where jurors will determine if police were responsible for injuring Darryl Mount Jr. in August 2013. Mount died nine months later.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard was in court and spoke about the testimony with WAMC’s Jim Levulis.

Police Chief Tyler McIntosh was a patrol officer on August 31, 2013 and one of the officers who chased Mount after he was observed pushing his girlfriend’s head into a wall. 

McIntosh was questioned by attorneys about his pursuit of Mount into an alley, specifically where he fired his taser, where he allegedly lost sight of Mount, and his observation of Mount on the other side of a construction scaffold, 20 feet below. 

Attorneys for Mount’s estate sought details on McIntosh’s mental state during the chase. McIntosh denied being angered by the pursuit and said he was focused on locating Mount. McIntosh also described carefully proceeding through the scaffold in the dark. 

McIntosh denied having any contact with Mount until after Mount was found unconscious below. 

On Wednesday, Lt. Eric Warfield, who also responded to the chase, testified about his experience. He denied striking or making any contact with Mount.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
Jim Levulis
Jim is WAMC's Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition.
