DA Heggen: no grand jury in 2013 Darryl Mount incident

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen says she will not bring an investigation into the death of Darryl Mount Jr. in Saratoga Springs in 2014 — months after a foot chase with city police — as requested by new city mayor Ron Kim.

Kim, a Democrat, made transparency around the 2013 incident a hallmark of his campaign. Mount, a biracial man, was involved in a police foot chase after police claimed he shoved his girlfriend against a wall. During the downtown chase, police claimed to have lost sight of Mount, who was said to have run into an alley and construction site.

Mount was found unconscious and seriously injured. Police said they believed Mount fell off scaffolding, while Mount’s family has claimed police brutality.

In a letter to Kim Thursday, DA Heggen, a Republican, says there is no evidence that any police acted inappropriately or broke the law the night of Aug. 31, 2013, but criminal charges would have been warranted against Mount. She adds that a criminal inquiry by a grand jury or a non-criminal probe should not be used as a substitute for a policy making board — and says it would be up to the city council to develop different police policy.

Heggen concludes by saying she would only proceed with a grand jury presentation if she had “a good faith belief that either a crime has been committed or a current public servant has engaged in misconduct, nonfeasance or neglect.”