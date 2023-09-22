Rep. Tonko on looming shutdown: Freedom Caucus pushing "collapse"

A federal government shutdown is just about a week away now that lawmakers have left Washington for the weekend. Federal agencies have been told to prepare as the Sept. 30 deadline approaches.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has acknowledged his frustration with the Freedom Caucus of the Republican House Majority. The right wing in the House has refused to agree to even a short-term budget extender. Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko of New York’s 20th district tells WAMC’s Ian Pickus he’s frustrated with the delay