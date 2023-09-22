© 2023
Rep. Tonko on looming shutdown: Freedom Caucus pushing "collapse"

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published September 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT
Congressman Paul Tonko at his Albany office, January 14, 2023.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
Congressman Paul Tonko at his Albany office, January 14, 2023.

A federal government shutdown is just about a week away now that lawmakers have left Washington for the weekend. Federal agencies have been told to prepare as the Sept. 30 deadline approaches.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has acknowledged his frustration with the Freedom Caucus of the Republican House Majority. The right wing in the House has refused to agree to even a short-term budget extender. Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko of New York’s 20th district tells WAMC’s Ian Pickus he’s frustrated with the delay

Ian Pickus
