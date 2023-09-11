City of Albany marks 9/11 anniversary with tree planting

The City of Albany marked the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 on Monday with a tree-planting ceremony.

Officials gathered at Engine 11 on New Scotland Avenue to remember the men and women who put their lives on the line to rescue others. Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs organized the commemoration.

“On September 11, 2001, when terrorists carried out one of the most horrific acts this nation has ever seen, for many of us, it is sketched in our minds and our hearts, what we witnessed and felt on that tragic day,” said Applyrs.

Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory: "Nearly 3,000 people were tragically taken away from us. 470 were first responders. They made the ultimate sacrifice that day to defend our country on its darkest day. 343 were firefighters. 72 law enforcement officers and 55 military personnel bravely, selflessly, and without hesitation, gave their lives in an effort to save as many people as possible," Gregory said, adding he will "never forget" that eventful day.

"I was just relieved from the firehouse. And I got home and watch the events on unfold on TV and I'm from the city. So I have relatives that are on the FDNY and my brother was one of the people that was caught in the collapse, actually. So he was found at the cell tower at the command post. So that's why it's a tough day for all of us," said Gregory.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Americans will always remember the heroes of that dark day... "...who ran into buildings when others were running out. And to the families, the families today who continue to mourn that loss. To their comrades, who continue to mourn those that are no longer in the firehouse with them. We lost so much on 9/11. But we also gained. We gained a deep respect for those first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice. I believe we were all humbled by what our amazing first responders did for us. And that is a nation we came together," Sheehan said.

Applyrs says the tree and an accompanying plaque that will be displayed outside the Engine 11 firehouse are symbolic of all first responders lost on 9/11.

"We will never forget, dedicated by city of Albany officials, September 11, 2023, the city of Albany. This sign will be placed in front of the tree that will live right here,“ said Applyrs.