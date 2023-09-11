© 2023
News
Northeast Report

City of Albany marks 9/11 anniversary with tree planting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published September 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT
City officials gathered at Engine 11 on New Scotland Avenue to remember the men and women who put their lives on the line to rescue others on 9/11.
1 of 5  — PIC A.jpg
Dave Lucas / WAMC
Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory says he will "never forget."
2 of 5  — PIC B.jpg
Dave Lucas / WAMC
3 of 5  — PIC D.jpg
Dave Lucas / WAMC
Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs shows a plaque that will be displayed accompanying the tree planted outside the Engine 11 firehouse, symbolic of all first responders lost on 9/11.
4 of 5  — PIC C.jpg
Dave Lucas / WAMC
“Based on conversations with Chief Gregory we're going to forego putting the shovels in the ground as an as an act but just acknowledge that the shovels are there and have been put in the ground as the first step in the planting of a tree that will live here in front of Engine 11. This tree is symbolic of the first responders we lost and there are souls that live on through their families and through our remembrance we will never forget.” ~ Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs
5 of 5  — PIC E.jpg
Dave Lucas / WAMC

The City of Albany marked the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 on Monday with a tree-planting ceremony.

Officials gathered at Engine 11 on New Scotland Avenue to remember the men and women who put their lives on the line to rescue others. Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs organized the commemoration.

“On September 11, 2001, when terrorists carried out one of the most horrific acts this nation has ever seen, for many of us, it is sketched in our minds and our hearts, what we witnessed and felt on that tragic day,” said Applyrs.

Albany Fire Chief Joseph Gregory: "Nearly 3,000 people were tragically taken away from us. 470 were first responders. They made the ultimate sacrifice that day to defend our country on its darkest day. 343 were firefighters. 72 law enforcement officers and 55 military personnel bravely, selflessly, and without hesitation, gave their lives in an effort to save as many people as possible," Gregory said, adding he will "never forget" that eventful day.

"I was just relieved from the firehouse. And I got home and watch the events on unfold on TV and I'm from the city. So I have relatives that are on the FDNY and my brother was one of the people that was caught in the collapse, actually. So he was found at the cell tower at the command post. So that's why it's a tough day for all of us," said Gregory.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Americans will always remember the heroes of that dark day... "...who ran into buildings when others were running out. And to the families, the families today who continue to mourn that loss. To their comrades, who continue to mourn those that are no longer in the firehouse with them. We lost so much on 9/11. But we also gained. We gained a deep respect for those first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice. I believe we were all humbled by what our amazing first responders did for us. And that is a nation we came together," Sheehan said.

Applyrs says the tree and an accompanying plaque that will be displayed outside the Engine 11 firehouse are symbolic of all first responders lost on 9/11.

"We will never forget, dedicated by city of Albany officials, September 11, 2023, the city of Albany. This sign will be placed in front of the tree that will live right here,“ said Applyrs.

I asked some of the officials
"Where were you on 9/11?"
Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, Fire Chief Joe Gregory, Treasurer Darius Shahinfar, Police Chief Eric Hawkins, Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Engine 11, September 11, 2023.

Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
