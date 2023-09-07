New York Gov. Kathy Hochul comes to Albany’s Tech Valley High School

New York Governor Kathy Hochul came to an Albany school today to sign two education bills.

Appearing at Albany's Tech Valley High, the Democrat signed legislation she says will help high school students succeed — both in and out of the classroom.

Hochul says the two bills will help nurture the leaders of tomorrow and develop a pipeline of talent. One ensures parents and students receive information on what Advanced Placement courses are offered, how to enroll in them, and the benefits of participation.

“I don't assume that every family knows about this, because everybody has different circumstances," said Hochul. "And this is an equity issue to make sure that every child has the same shot, to take AP classes in high school, but also to help defray some of the college costs that an AP class in high school can do for them.”

The second bill establishes peer-selected student governments either in high schools or district-wide where there currently are none.

“As a product of student government myself, I also think it's important that students learn civics in school, learn about the foundations of our democracy, but also student government gives them a chance to understand democracy is not a spectator sport. It calls for engagement and enlightened citizens, and it starts right here in high school,” Hochul said.

Tech Valley Principal Amy Hawrylchak:

"Giving students the opportunity to explore college coursework and also pursue their passions while they're still in high school is such a great opportunity. So I love I love the idea that the bill makes access for all students, regardless of whether their families have experience with advanced coursework or not," said Hawrylchak.

Tech Valley student Anise Cridelle is in her first year in student government.

"I'm very obviously happy about the student government bill and council. Because I am, of course one of the co-presidents. But I also really like the AP one, giving kids more of an opportunity and more sources, to really get out there and kind of get a head start in the outside world, whether what grade you're in or your intelligence may be compared to someone else really just giving everyone a fair opportunity," Cridelle said. "And of course, especially student government, it's really important to know how things are run and how things are done and made and new ideas coming up. So I am really happy that we got to experience the governor herself coming to our school and signing both of those bills."

Fellow-student government member Jake Corcoran says the new legislation will affect the future of the state's public education system.

"We were very, very happy to see that the governor was impressed with what we did. We interact with business partners all the time. So we were no stranger to giving people tours, you know, giving important people tours nonetheless, although this is this is quite, this is probably the biggest interview we've done,” Corcoran said.

Hochul's office says the two bills represent the governor's latest commitment to New York's students as they head back to school. Her appearance at Tech Valley High, a four-year public high school situated on the University at Albany campus at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering, is the latest in a series of announcements to expand and support a diverse teacher workforce, expand childcare centers at SUNY campuses, and ensure school districts and BOCES have COVID-19 tests and masks available.

WAMC News Intern Christian Hince contributed to this story.