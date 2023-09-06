Marist College kicks off academic year with a visit from endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh

It’s the start of a new school year at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, and some students kicked off the fall semester with a brisk swim in the Hudson River. More than 20 student-athletes and the Marist crew team joined British endurance swimmer and environmental advocate Lewis Pugh in the water, as he made his way past the campus Tuesday. Pugh is swimming to Manhattan, in a push to become the first person to swim the entire length of the Hudson unassisted.

Marist College President Kevin Weinman also jumped in, and caught up with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King after the event.