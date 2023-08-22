WAMC Sports Report 8/22/23: Sha'Carri Richardson caps comeback by winning 100-meter title at worlds

TRACK AND FIELD

American Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter world title. The 23-year-old outsprinted a star-studded field to take a gold medal two years after a positive marijuana test derailed her Olympic dreams. Running on the far outside in Lane 9, Richardson finished in 10.65 seconds to match the year’s best time and set the world-championship record. She beat Jamaicans Shericka Jackson by .07 seconds and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .12.

MLB

DJ Stewart, Rafael Ortega and Francisco Lindor homered as the New York Mets won for the seventh time in nine games, beating the first-place Braves 10-4 despite two homers by Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna. Going ahead to stay with a four-run fifth inning, the Mets bounced back from an embarrassing series at Citi Field just over a week ago. Atlanta won the first three games of that meeting by a combined score of 34-3 before the Mets salvaged the finale 7-6. This time, New York got off to a winning start in a three-game set at Truist Park.

Chas McCormick homered twice and had four RBIs to lead the Houston Astros to a 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox. The Astros bounced back after a three-game sweep by the Seattle Mariners this weekend. Houston opened its four-game series with the victory over Boston, which was coming off a sweep of the Yankees. Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer off Cristian Javier in the first to put the Red Sox up early. But Houston quickly jumped on James Paxton to erase the deficit. Yordan Alvarez drove in a run in the bottom of the first and the Astros scored three in the second to go on top 4-3. McCormick connected off Paxton on a three-run shot in the fourth to push the lead to 7-3. He added a solo shot off Chris Murphy with one out in the eighth.

Bryce Harper hit an inside-the-park home run, three Philadelphia teammates went deep and Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings to lead the Phillies to a 10-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants in a matchup of teams leading the National League wild-card race. Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa also homered for the Phillies, who moved three games ahead of the Giants in the wild-card standings. LaMonte Wade Jr. and Joc Pederson homered for the Giants, who have lost four of five and 11 of 15.

Meanwhile, the Yankees were off. They start a three-game series against the Nationals starting tonight at 7:05 in the Bronx.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

The leader of Spain’s soccer federation marred the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a statement attributed to the player he kissed. The kiss was shocking given the sport’s long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct by male soccer presidents and coaches against female players on national teams.

NFL

The Baltimore Ravens’ NFL-record preseason winning streak ended at 24 with a loss to the Washington Commanders. Third-string quarterback Jake Fromm led a late drive to set up Joey Slye’s go-ahead 49-yard field goal that gave Washington a 29-28 victory. The Ravens lost a preseason game for the first time since 2015. Baltimore backup QB Josh Johnson and newly crowed Washington starter Sam Howell each threw for two touchdowns. Commanders No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin left the game with a toe injury late in the second quarter.

The Indianapolis Colts are allowing disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor to seek out a trade partner, a person with knowledge of the situation has told The Associated Press. The person requested anonymity because the details have not been released publicly. Coach Shane Steichen had said Sunday that Taylor was scheduled to travel with the team to Philadelphia where the Colts and Eagles will hold a joint practice Tuesday before playing their preseason finale Saturday. Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list because of offseason ankle surgery. He's also seeking a contract extension before his current deal expires after this season.

NHL

Longtime NHL goaltender Jonathan Bernier has decided to retire. He made the announcement in a social media post Monday. Bernier played more than 400 regular-season and playoff games since making his debut in 2007. A hip injury that required surgery derailed his career a couple of years ago. Bernier has not played since December 2021 with the New Jersey Devils. The Laval, Quebec, native won the Stanley Cup as a backup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 before taking on a No. 1 role for Toronto.

BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

The sightseeing, beach trips and golf outings are over now for Team USA. It is vacation time in the NBA and USA Basketball went to great lengths to ensure that there would be a work-life balance for those who committed six weeks of their time with hopes of getting the Americans back atop the international stage. Now it's time to lock in on the World Cup. The U.S. men's team was flying to Manila on Monday and will spend the next few days going through final practice preparations before their opening game on Saturday against New Zealand. The Americans will be favored to win the tournament, but understand that it's not going to be easy to return home with the gold.

MMA

Biaggio Ali Walsh used to think about fighting only when someone wanted to see if the grandson of “The Greatest” was any good himself. Muhammad Ali is one of the biggest and best-known figures in boxing history. When kids in Las Vegas discovered he was also the grandfather of Biaggio and his brother, Nico, they’d challenge the siblings to put on the gloves. These days, Ali Walsh can’t wait to fight. He's early in his MMA career and has his next bout Wednesday at Madison Square Garden on a Professional Fighters League card.

NCAA

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a three-game suspension to start this season as part of self-imposed penalties for NCAA recruiting infractions. The school's move means Harbaugh will not be on the sideline for the second-ranked Wolverines home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. He will be permitted to coach the team during the week, as per NCAA rules. The infractions case is tied to improper contact with recruits.

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team All-Americans who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Notre Dame offensive tackle and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their All-America 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by AP Top 25 voters. Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia has the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers. Ohio State is next with three.

University athletic departments and college conferences use independent sports-betting monitoring services to make sure athletes and staff do not bet on sports. Athletes provide private information such as birthdates and residential addresses. The need to keep a close eye on the betting market was driven home over the past several months because of scandals at Alabama, Iowa and Iowa State. Sports betting is legal in 37 states plus the District of Columbia. Experts say schools that want to protect their brand need the right integrity programs in place.

A review of hundreds of emails provides insight into the damage control that top New Mexico State University administrators undertook after news broke this year about allegations of hazing on the men's basketball team. More than 2,400 pages of documents released by the university in response to a records request by The Associated Press also show the disappointment and anger of fans and alumni over what many referred to as a “black eye” for the school. In an interview, Athletics Director Mario Moccia said the university is working through a list of 20 action items aimed at bolstering prevention. Posters are up in locker rooms and the university's new working group is focused efforts to change campus culture concerning hazing.

