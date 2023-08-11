© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

COVID-19 infection prompts Yo-Yo Ma to cancel Tanglewood appearances

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
Yo-Yo Ma.
Michael J. Lutch
/
yo-yoma.com
Yo-Yo Ma.

Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma has withdrawn from planned appearances at Tanglewood this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra says that due to the positive test, Ma will not perform at the open rehearsal and concert with the Boston Symphony in the Shed planned for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Soprano Renée Fleming will join the BSO on Sunday, delivering songs by Richard Strauss in place of the Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 that was originally intended to be performed by Ma. The remainder of the program – including Stravinsky’s 1947 version of “Petrushka” – will continue as planned. Ma, 67, lives in the Berkshires and is one of the world’s most celebrated musicians, with accolades ranging from the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 Grammy awards.

Tags
News tanglewoodboston symphony orchestrayo-yo ma
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More