Construction mishap sets back Albany County Rail Trail bridge replacement project

Engineers scrambled to change plans after part of the new Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail bridge over New Scotland Road in Slingerlands buckled earlier this month.

Dave Lucas / WAMC This portion of the bridge near the former Toll Gate Ice Cream Shop buckled when cement was poured.

Officials say the span, which is currently under construction, was damaged after concrete decking was poured onto the bridge. No was injured and the structure was temporarily shored up to prevent a total collapse. Deputy Albany County Executive Dan Lynch says removal of that structure is expected to conclude by the end of the week.

“Once the steel is removed, and the structures removed, it will be back to the New York State Department of Transportation to continue their work on Route 85," said Lynch. " That work consists of drainage work, paving and side work. As far as a timeline on completion of that it was always was anticipated that prior to the incident with the installation of the new bridge, that the they would complete by the end of July, early August. That is clearly subject to change at this point. So we're awaiting a more firmed up timeline from state DOT on when they'll be able to complete their work in Route 85. Upon that completion, the Eastbound traffic on State Route 85 will reopen between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. And that's that, that that we're anticipating that to happen by the end of August.”

The major infrastructure project has been ongoing for months and requires trail users to detour around the site.

Richard Price of Slingerlands says folks wonder why the century-old D & H railroad bridge couldn't have remained in place.

"Why did they, you know for bicycles and road races. Why would they even go to the expense of putting in a big span like that. Yeah. But all they had to with the old one was raise it. Right? I mean, like, trains went over that for a long, long time. So I mean, to me, it's just, oh look what happened," Price said.

Lynch says eastbound traffic on State Route 85 is expected to reopen from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. by the end of August.

"At the same time as the removal of the bridge and the completion of route 85 work from state D O T, we're working with an engineering company on design for a temporary pedestrian bridge to put in place in hopes that we can reopen both the roadway and the rail trail by the expected, which was the anticipated date of the end of October," said Lynch.

Engineers say their goal is to have both lanes of the roadway open by Halloween. Lynch adds the investigation into the incident continues.