New road markings indicate shared car and bike lanes in Plattsburgh

Plattsburgh officials are cautioning drivers that some streets in the city have been painted to designate them as a shared travel lane for both motorists and bicycles.

The shared lane markings, known as sharrows, are not bike lanes but rather indicate that the street is shared and cars and bikes travel in tandem in the same direction under the same rules.

City officials urge motorists to be cautious when encountering bikers, and cyclists are reminded that they must follow all traffic laws.

The implementation of the sharrows is part of the Bike Friendly Plattsburgh Plan, which promotes improved multi-modal transportation. They are currently on routes frequented by cyclists including Underwood Avenue, Elizabeth Street, South Platt Street, LeBlanc Lane, Park Avenue, Park Avenue West, Draper Avenue, Prospect Avenue, Oak Street, North Catherine Street, George Angel Drive and Dock Street.

