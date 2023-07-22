Vermont Ag Secretary provides update on relief funding for farmers

Cleanup efforts continue in Vermont after devastating floods earlier this month. State officials are asking those affected by the storms to report damages, and Governor Phil Scott announced a $20 million fund to assist small businesses.

Farmers are among those eligible for the state funding.

For an update on the work to assess damage and provide recovery aid to the agriculture sector, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Vermont Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets Anson Tebbetts on Friday.