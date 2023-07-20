© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
News
Midday Magazine

Devastated Montpelier record store picks up after record flooding

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published July 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT
Damaged merchandise at Buch Spieler Records in Montpelier
Knayte Lander
/
Photo provided
Damaged merchandise at Buch Spieler Records in Montpelier

Record flooding in Vermont this month drowned the City of Montpelier.

The streets of the capital city are still covered with mud and debris as families and business owners pick up the pieces.

Buch Spieler Records, a long-running downtown music store, lost most of its inventory including thousands of albums in the flood.

As part of WAMC’s continuing coverage on flooding in the Northeast, store co-owner Knayte Lander spoke about the flood and recovery with WAMC’s Lucas Willard.

Tags
News Vermont Flooding 2023
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More