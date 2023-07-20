Devastated Montpelier record store picks up after record flooding

Record flooding in Vermont this month drowned the City of Montpelier.

The streets of the capital city are still covered with mud and debris as families and business owners pick up the pieces.

Buch Spieler Records, a long-running downtown music store, lost most of its inventory including thousands of albums in the flood.

As part of WAMC’s continuing coverage on flooding in the Northeast, store co-owner Knayte Lander spoke about the flood and recovery with WAMC’s Lucas Willard.