$3M federal earmark to fund grandstand renovation at Pittsfield's Wahconah Park

Three million dollars in federal money has been set aside to renovate the grandstand at Wahconah Park in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Democratic Congressman Richard Neal announced the earmark Friday from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The ballpark, built in 1919, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This spring, the city announced that its grandstand would not be open for the summer due to concerns about its structural integrity. Neal says the funding will help rebuild the grandstand and bring it into compliance with modern building codes, enhance the fan experience, and preserve historic elements.

"Maintaining this historic park and the sense of tradition that comes with it is of great importance to the Berkshires, which is why I am proud to have procured $3 million to make this project a reality,” Neal said in a statement. “Congress has the fundamental responsibility to oversee the expenditure of the public purse, and this investment is one that I believe will be of great service to the Berkshire community and regional economy.”

A Wahconah Park Restoration Committee is developing what could come next for the ballpark.