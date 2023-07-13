© 2023
Vermont officials warn of polluted water

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a public alert for polluted water.

The department says due to widespread flooding many municipal wastewater treatment plants and private septic systems became overwhelmed with water. That has resulted in partially treated or untreated discharges of sewage into the environment.

The Vermont DEC warns that rivers and flood waters may now contain pathogens that could cause illness. Even without posted warnings, Vermonters should avoid wading, boating, swimming, or fishing until flows return to normal levels and wastewater plants can resume full treatment.

