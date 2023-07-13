Vermont governor requests major disaster declaration

On the heels of a visit by the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to tour flood damage, Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he’s asking President Biden for a major disaster declaration.

Scott made the announcement Thursday during a briefing on the flooding and its aftermath across the state. If approved federal disaster relief funds would be available to help communities in the recovery phase.

“The disaster declaration provides federal support for recovery. It’s separate from, and in addition to, the federal emergency declaration the president already signed when he was overseas to help with the initial emergency phase.”

Scott declared a State of Emergency on July 9th followed two days later by the Emergency Declaration issued by President Biden. Scott clarified the various proclamations.

“We declared a State of Emergency ourselves and that opens up resources that we can utilize within the state. The President signed another emergency declaration that opened up some resources as well. This request is something that’s typically after the initial emergency when you’re in recovery. Because of the severity of damage here in the state and the likelihood that we will meet thresholds they advised that why don’t you go ahead and request it now so that we can get the help to those in need. But it does open up the door to many more resources in the recovery phase.”

Town of Cambridge Administrator Jonathan DeLaBuere says while the Lamoille River remains swollen, its level has significantly decreased. He says while most of Jeffersonville’s municipal infrastructure is in good shape, resources are needed for residents and businesses to recover.

"We did submit a request for public assistance through the FEMA public assistance program, which is what the Governor is talking about. Currently it sits as an emergency and it’s not a declared disaster because the president hasn’t signed it. Most of the assistance that we need is in the form of FEMA individual assistance, which really covers homeowners and business owners and things like that. I think that’s going to be the majority of our need is non-town related.”

State Commissioner of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison reported there were no active rescues underway Thursday morning and they are prepositioning resources in anticipation of late week and weekend storms.

“The likelihood of localized flash flooding is high. This is not expected to be a repeat of Monday and Tuesday but it will be dangerous in the areas that experience flash flooding. We are preparing and we ask that you do the same. If you see storm waters approaching turn around and seek higher ground. Stay away from swollen rivers and waterways. Just because you may have fared well on the last round of storms does not mean you are immune to future danger.”

The Agency of Transportation says as of 7 a.m. Thursday the state had fully restored 172 miles of roads with 24 state roads still closed and eight more partially closed.