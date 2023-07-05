Former Hudson Valley Congressman Mondaire Jones launches bid to reclaim 17th district seat

Democrat Mondaire Jones is mounting another bid for Congress — back in the lower Hudson Valley. Jones represented the 17th district for one term starting in 2021, but the 36-year-old was pushed out after the last round of redistricting when incumbent Sean Patrick Maloney sought re-election in the region.

Maloney went on to lose narrowly to Republican Mike Lawler as Jones fell short in a crowded Democratic primary for a New York City House seat. The 17th district seat is a key national battleground in 2024 and is likely to help decide which party controls the House. Jones released a campaign video Wednesday.

“Most people in Washington didn't grow up like me. They have no idea what it's like to struggle," Jones said. "We got to get Washington back on the side of working people. I know we can do better. For me, this is personal.”

I’ve never been Washington's choice. It's because I stand up to corruption. I battle with Republicans trying to overthrow our democracy & ban abortion, even as I push my party to fight harder for working people.



I'm running to finish the work I began. Chip in >>… pic.twitter.com/iDO1yYYUH6 — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) July 5, 2023

Lawler’s campaign calls Jones a radical progressive and said Lawler will earn reelection by being a bipartisan problem solver.

It sets up a closely-watched Democratic primary against Liz Whitmer Gereghty, the sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jones, who is Black and openly gay, was an outspoken progressive during his term in Washington.

