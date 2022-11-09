Hudson Valley House races too close to call

Several Congressional races in New York’s Hudson Valley remained too close to call early Wednesday morning, and Democrat Josh Riley said he would not concede the 19th district race to Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

In a statement, Riley said his campaign, trailing by several thousand votes, would wait to count every vote. In New York’s 18th district, Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan held a slight lead over Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt.

And in the 17th district, Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler was leading by several points over fifth-term Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney.