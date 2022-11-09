© 2022
New York Gov. Hochul declares victory as first woman elected to the seat, but GOP challenger Zeldin doesn't concede
News

Hudson Valley House races too close to call

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published November 9, 2022 at 12:45 AM EST
Pat Ryan
Courtesy of the Office of Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan
/
Pat Ryan delivers his State of the County address via Facebook, February 16, 2021

Several Congressional races in New York’s Hudson Valley remained too close to call early Wednesday morning, and Democrat Josh Riley said he would not concede the 19th district race to Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

In a statement, Riley said his campaign, trailing by several thousand votes, would wait to count every vote. In New York’s 18th district, Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan held a slight lead over Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt.

And in the 17th district, Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler was leading by several points over fifth-term Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney.

