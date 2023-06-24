DMV unveils Capital Region's regional license plate

New designs feature highlights from 10 regions of the state. The Capital Region’s showcases the state capitol and Empire State Plaza reflecting pool.

State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark Schroeder says it’s a testament to a capitol building whose design and construction took decades.

“The original architect, Thomas Fuller, was fired in the beginning. He had just constructed a capitol in Montreal and the technology was changing. And so they were bickering about what to do. So Lieutenant Governor William Dorsheimer saved the day, he saved the day by bringing in Frederick Law Olmstead, HH Richardson and Leopold Eidlitz, and they completed this most beautiful capitol we have here," Schroeder said.

The plates are custom plates, a little pricier than a typical one: $60 plus a $31.25 annual fee and sales tax.

Schroeder says the money is going to good causes.

“Much of the proceeds go to charitable foundations, one of which is the World Trade Center Memorial Scholarship Fund. The other is to cure childhood cancer," Schroeder said.

Unlike county-marked plates like those issued by Ohio and Florida, Schroeder says New Yorkers are free to choose plates that feature any region.

“No matter where they live, these plates are available for New Yorkers, depending on what their desire is," Schroeder said.

Schroeder says the plan is to expand the range of regional plate designs going forward.

“Every two or three years, we'll be looking at it, and if there’s something to do with a regional plate, we will do it.”

He noted that a bicentennial plate for the Erie Canal in 2025 is among those in the works.

Along with changes in plates, Schroeder says New York is looking to upgrade driver’s licenses.

“So the license that's in your pocket, that's going to go digital. And so we are hopeful to launch that sometime this fall. And so however, it's going to be important for New Yorkers to keep on keep on the keep the regular license, you know, in their wallet or in their purse and use the digital license for ease," Schroeder said.

The remaining license plate designs are being released this month. Already out are one for Proctor’s Theatre in Schenectady and a sailboat on Lake Champlain.

Schroeder says that the plates are a good way to show that New York isn’t just the Big Apple.

“Not too long ago, I was in Ireland, and somebody said, oh my God, you're from New York. Can you please say hello to my daughter who lives on 31st Street in Manhattan? They have no idea. They just think it's New York City, Manhattan, where the Statue of Liberty resides," Schroeder said.

There’s more information about the rest of the plate designs at wamc.org.

In Albany, this is Alexander Babbie, WAMC News.