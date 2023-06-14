© 2023
News

Where are the Capital Region's bike share bicycles?

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published June 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
An empty CDPHP Cycle! bike rack along Quail Street outside The Linda, WAMC's Performing Arts Studio
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
An CDPHP Cycle! bike rack sits empty along Quail Street outside The Linda, WAMC's Performing Arts Studio

CDPHP Cycle bikes usually show up in racks around April. Emily DeVito with bike-share partner CDTA says upgrades to the bikes have delayed the start of the initiative's seventh season.

"They're getting new technology," said DeVito. "So basically the guts of the bike, what allows you to rent them, connect them to the app, return ‘em and all that, that all has to be updated. So that is what we're still working on."

DeVito says they're shooting for July; for now new e-bikes will be in the racks this weekend in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Cohoes, Saratoga Springs and Lake George.

Last year the service tallied more than 80,000 rides and 28,600 members.

Tags
News CDPHP Cycle
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
