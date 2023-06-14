Where are the Capital Region's bike share bicycles?

CDPHP Cycle bikes usually show up in racks around April. Emily DeVito with bike-share partner CDTA says upgrades to the bikes have delayed the start of the initiative's seventh season.

"They're getting new technology," said DeVito. "So basically the guts of the bike, what allows you to rent them, connect them to the app, return ‘em and all that, that all has to be updated. So that is what we're still working on."

DeVito says they're shooting for July; for now new e-bikes will be in the racks this weekend in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Cohoes, Saratoga Springs and Lake George.

Last year the service tallied more than 80,000 rides and 28,600 members.