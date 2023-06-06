Burlington City Council confirms appointment of police chief

Burlington, Vermont has a new permanent police chief, confirmed by the City Council Monday night on the second try.

Mayor Weinberger, a Democrat, puts before the city council annually all of his department head appointees for confirmation. At Monday’s meeting all of the departments except one were presented in one bulk proposal and approved. The individual who was considered separately was Acting Chief Jon Murad to serve as permanent Police Chief. It is the second time the mayor sought Murad’s confirmation.

“We cannot make the urgent progress the people of Burlington are demanding with our police department and with our public safety challenges without the confirmation of Chief Murad. With this second appointment I’m making clear that Chief Murad continues to have my full confidence and support in leading our collective efforts to deliver the level of public safety our constituents expect and deserve.”

The council voted eight yes and four nay to confirm Murad for a one-year term. The six Democrats and two independents on the council supported Murad while the four Progressives voted against confirmation. He has been acting chief for three years.

Public comments were mixed. Resident Amy Malinowski outlined opponents’ key objections.

“One, Acting Chief Murad has stated publicly that he does not believe racial bias is an issue for policing in Burlington. Number two, there’s a repeated pattern where community stakeholders find Murad to not to be collaborative. Number three, Acting Chief Murad is a proponent of the Broken Windows theory of public safety. Four, there’s a pattern of fear mongering and misinformation and then specific incidents that betrayed our trust.”

Opponents including Ward 1 Progressive Zoraya Hightower targeted the mayor rather than Murad.

“It is not that I do not support Acting Chief Murad as Police Chief and I am truly grateful for your service. However, I cannot support you under this mayor. I cannot support this without an improvement plan or without robust citizen oversight in place.”

Murad was quizzed by East District Democrat Tim Doherty.

“Chief Murad, the Burlington Police Department must be committed to developing and implementing fair and unbiased policing practices. This is absolutely non-negotiable. Your critics, and you’ve heard some of them here tonight, have suggested that you are insufficiently committed to this principle. How do you answer them?”

“We have seen horrible acts in policing," replied Murad. "And I think my first and foremost goal is to ensure that no such act occurs here.”

Doherty urged councilors to confirm the appointment, saying a rejection would have devastating consequences for the police department.

“If the city council tonight votes against confirming Chief Murad this council will have sent a message of negativity, instability and uncertainty to the Burlington Police Department. It will also make it more difficult, if not impossible, for BPD to continue to implement the essential reforms into the department’s work and I think these are unacceptable consequences.”