Appointment of police chief to be placed before Burlington City Council

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will put his nomination for police chief before the city council again.

It is the second time the Democrat has approached the council to confirm Acting Chief Jon Murad as permanent chief. Murad has been in the position since 2020.

In early 2022, the then-Progressive controlled council deadlocked on the appointment and confirmation failed. This time, the Weinberger is seeking approval from a Democratically-controlled council.

This time around, the mayor is backed by past city councilors, law enforcement officials and business groups.

Weinberger plans to take confirmation before the council on June 5th.