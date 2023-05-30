Partnership formed to focus on Raquette River watershed issues

A new partnership by two environmental groups will work on issues within the Raquette River watershed.

The Adirondack Council is partnering with the Northern Forest Canoe Trail to work with lake associations on environmental issues including protecting water quality and preventing the spread of invasive species.

The Northern Forest Canoe Trail passes through three watershed headwaters communities: Raquette Lake, Blue Mountain Lake and Long Lake. The partners and communities will coordinate efforts with lake associations, the Adirondack Watershed Institute and Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program to promote responsible recreation and economic development.