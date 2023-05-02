Voters will choose between citywide elected official, county legislator in Troy mayoral race

With Troy Mayor Patrick Madden preparing to leave office after two terms, the race to replace the Democrat is taking shape.

Rensselaer County Legislator Nina Nichols, a Democrat, and Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello have launched campaigns to lead the city.

The term-limited Madden says being mayor is a "demanding job." Troy struggled with debt during the 1980s and 90s.

"I hope whoever follows me can continue that discipline of being honest with the taxpayers, and continuing to be fiscally prudent so that we don't leave our kids with the mess that we've been working our way out of for the past 30 years," said Madden.

Nichols, a former city council member, praised Madden for building a strong fiscal foundation. She wants to continue Troy's growth while preserving its character.

"Troy is a strong and vibrant city," Nichols said. "We have some of the best neighborhoods in the Capital Region. And we have a downtown that draws visitors from every direction. I think Troy is already a place that people want to live, learn, work and play. But having said that, of course, there's still more to be done and things to work on. So as mayor, I would build on the strong foundation that's been laid, and invest more in every neighborhood equitably across the city, and work to improve some of those things I've already talked about, like making it a safer, cleaner, greener, Troy, we're doing well, we can do even better. And we can do that when we're working together."

Madden, who initially supported Deputy Mayor Chris Nolin for the post until he dropped out, says he's behind Nichols.

“She's very level-headed," Madden said. "She's not prone to drama. She's in it for the right reason. And importantly, she's not a career politician. I think there's a lot to be said for someone who comes in from the outside. She does have some experience serving on the city council and the county legislature but it's not so extensive that it defines her world.”

Mantello says after serving seven and a half years as Council President, a citywide position, she's found "people don't want to hear about politics."

"They just want cleaner, safer neighborhoods, safe streets, lead free water, and they want have a problem solver in the mayor's office, they want accessibility, and they want competency when solving problems," said Mantello. "That's what I'm gonna bring to City Hall, I'm going to bring the leadership on the streets, our basic necessities public safety, improving our neighborhoods, revitalizing our neighborhoods."

Both candidates plan to be out on the streets meeting voters face-to-face.

Nichols said “Every neighborhood in Troy is important to me, every family in Troy is important to me. “

Mantello said “ I'm all about just getting out there talking to voters talking to residents.”

If elected, Nichols wants to keep any current projects like the lead service line replacement program moving.

"Getting to know all of the city staff that I would be working with and leading, making sure that they feel valued that they feel heard, so I understand what the issues are for our hard working workforce. So that would be the start,” said Nichols.

Mantello says if elected she'll work to improve morale at city hall.

“The difference between my opponent and me, we could not be more opposite," Mantello said. "You know, I've ran large organizations, my opponent supported defunding, and then was supported by the Democrat Socialist Party here in the city of Troy. I'm complete opposite and I'm all about getting things done. A problem solver. And that's what the people of Troy want and deserve.”

Madden says "it will be a hard fought race."

“In the city of Troy, we Democrats have an enrollment advantage," said Madden. "But that has not always lead to results that you would think it would lead to. So the city is picky. The electorate will decide who they want. And they will do that often without regard to political affiliation. I think that people need to ask the candidates, the hard questions, and they need to ask about details and make their decisions accordingly.”

Harry Tutunjian was the last Republican mayor of Troy. He served two terms ending in 2011, when Democrat Lou Rosamilia defeated Mantello in her first run for the post. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7th.

