Agreement is reached to keep FoxCare Fitness open in Oneonta amid local outcry

Bassett Healthcare Network and A.O. Fox Hospital say they have reached an agreement with the Oneonta Family YMCA to keep FoxCare Fitness open.

In late February, Bassett announced that the fitness center would permanently close on June 1st, saying the decision came after a long period of declining membership and pandemic-related "operational challenges."

There was fierce opposition from the center's sizeable senior membership including a petition signed by more than 770 members and community people. Just when all seemed lost, there was a change of heart. Bassett spokesperson Gabrielle Argo:

"It was so inspiring the way people came together and you know, realizing that this gym is really a niche facility that serves our senior citizen population, and people who manage health conditions within this health care facility, we really realized and embraced with the YMCA that there's an opportunity here that we should, we should preserve the facility. And so coming to this agreement and being able to offer, really, the services as they exist now, is really exciting," said Argo.

Bassett will begin leasing the space to the Oneonta Family YMCA and Argo says the facility will remain open, operated by the Y.

"Effective June 6, Bassett will begin leasing the space to the YMCA, so the facility can remain open and the Y will operate the facility there after," Argo said. "You know, over the past couple of months many members of Fox care fitness and the Oneonta community have shared with Dr. Tommy Ibrahim and Bassett's leadership team how important this facility is to them and to their health journeys. So Bassett is absolutely thrilled that we're able to partner with the Oneonta Family YMCA, to preserve this unique facility so that it continues to be an asset to the community."

Lee Sperling has been a member of FoxCare Fitness since it first opened 24 years ago.

"Well, I think all of us who were involved in this struggle to keep it open are very positive that there has been an agreement reached and that the YMCA is going to take it over," Sperling said. "And I think also that it just shows that a bunch of senior citizens can band together and being effective body and changing a decision making process."

The two organizations are working to finalize details on operations, membership, staffing, specific space features, and other provisions for the Oneonta Family YMCA’s oversight while maintaining key services to the community. Argo says those services will continue uninterrupted through the transition date. Sperling hopes the center will retain its reputation as a welcoming place.

"What we would like to see is the staff that has been very supportive and with us over the years stay the same, and that the fitness and the pools, they all are open to everybody like they have been in the past and that there aren't any restrictions that are placed with a change in the management situation," said Sperling.

The facility will continue to offer a range of exercise equipment and space, as well as pool facilities (including both the lap pool and therapy pool). A.O. Fox Hospital will operate the outpatient cardiac, physical, occupational, and pulmonary rehabilitation services within the FoxCare Fitness space.