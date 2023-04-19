Man charged with murder in Washington County shooting denied bail

The Washington County District Attorney in New York tells WAMC the man accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman outside his home Saturday night has been denied bail and sent back to jail.

65-year-old Kevin Monahan appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon as he faces a second degree murder charge. Authorities say Monahan fired two shots at a vehicle that mistakenly turned into his driveway in the rural town of Hebron. DA Tony Jordan says Monahan will likely be housed at the Warren County Jail. A community gathering to remember Kaylin Gillis is being held in Schuylerville starting at noon on Friday. In an emotional press conference carried by WNYT, her father Andrew spoke after the hearing.

“For this man to sit on his porch and fire at a car with no threat, is just, angers me so badly,” Andrew Gillis said. “And I just hope to God that he dies in jail.”

Monahan’s attorney says three vehicles pulled into Monahan’s driveway and his client was frightened when he pulled the trigger.