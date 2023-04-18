20-year-old woman shot and killed after pulling into wrong driveway in NY's Washington County

A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday night in Hebron, New York when the car she was in turned into the wrong driveway on Patterson Hill Road. Authorities say Kaylin Gillis was with three others in the car looking for a friend’s house. Police say 65-year-old Kevin Monahan came out of the house and shot at the vehicle. The group then drove several miles to get a cell signal to call 911.

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy held a press conference Monday.

“They indicated that they had been looking for a friend’s house in the Patterson Hill Road area and had gone to the scene where we had the report of shots fired,” Murphy said. “They had gone to scene in error, they were looking for a friend’s house, as I said, and unfortunately, they drove up this driveway. It’s a very rural area, it’s dirt roads. There’s not a lot of cellular service or internet.”

Murphy said Monahan has not cooperated with investigators and was being held on second-degree murder charges at the Warren County Jail.

“While they were leaving the residence once they determined they were at the wrong house, the subject came out on his porch for whatever reason and fired two shots, one of which struck the vehicle that Kaylin was in,” said the sheriff.

Murphy says Gillis was from Schuylerville. There were four people in the vehicle.

Murphy, who would not provide details about the weapon, said authorities do not think there was any interaction between the passengers and Monahan.