Vermont governor discusses areas of legislative agreement and mifepristone supply during weekly briefing

Republican Vermont Governor Phil Scott focused his weekly briefing today on issues where he agrees with the Democratically controlled legislature.

Governor Scott noted that over the past few weeks he has been critical of the legislature. While he is concerned about the budget and other initiatives he says are high-cost, he felt it was important to highlight areas of agreement.

“We actually agree more than some would think," Scott said. "And when we don’t it’s usually about the how and what pace we’re on to get there. Here are a few examples of agreement: money I proposed for refugee resettlement. They supported millions for the Vermont Training Program to help workers move up and they fully funded our VSAC trade scholarship program. I also want to thank the Senate for working with my team on the public safety and the school safety packages. And I appreciate the House for also supporting our mental health initiatives. These are just a few examples of where we found common ground thus far this session.”

Scott feels he and the Democratically controlled legislature are on the same page regarding the creation of a universal paid family leave program even as his administration implements a voluntary program and the legislature prefers a mandatory plan.

“Every proposal I’ve seen from the Legislature is going to take three, four years to implement," the govenor said. "What I’m saying is let’s do the voluntary path. I just don’t think we can do everything they want to do in one year. You can’t have paid family leave and child care and some of the other provisions all in one year.”

A number of states, including New York and Massachusetts, have announced that they will stockpile abortion medications in the wake of a Texas judge’s ruling that could overturn FDA approval of mifepristone. Scott said the state is considering, but not yet implementing, similar plans.

“We have conferred with the AG’s office and we’ve also been in contact with Planned Parenthood to seek advice," Scott said. "And at this point in time, I think that the consensus is we should wait until Friday to see what happens before moving forward. I spoke to a couple other governors’ offices in the Northeast to see what they’re doing and I think we all agreed why don’t we just wait and see what happens and then we’ll go from there and see what we need to do.”

Scott said he doesn’t think the Biden Administration will allow any move that prevents the FDA from providing states with mifepristone. But he adds that, if necessary, Vermont may have an option to obtain the drug that most other states do not.

“I think we’re in a somewhat unique position here in Vermont," the governor explained. "We are one of three states who have sought to be able to purchase drugs in Canada. Ourselves, Colorado and Florida. And so we’re just waiting for approval from the feds to do so. And this started a couple of years ago, I believe, on this and are in the middle of maybe negotiations and so forth. It seems to be stalled out. But again this could be a way to obtain that particular drug in Canada.”