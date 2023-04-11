Regional abortion proponents and opponents react to ruling that could ban use of an abortion pill

A ruling from a federal judge in Texas blocking the use of an abortion pill has abortion advocates up in arms and abortion opponents praising the decision.

Representatives from Planned Parenthood of Northern New England offices in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire gathered for a virtual press conference Monday to discuss the implications of the ruling that could end the use of mifepristone.

On Friday a Texas District Court judge ruled the use of mifepristone illegal, saying FDA approval procedures were inadequate. The drug has been used for more than 20 years as a medical abortion option. The judge placed a seven-day stay to allow for any appeal.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England Acting CEO Nicole Clegg said the language in the decision reflects the judge’s political bias.

“It was medically inaccurate. A refusal to use language to accurately and appropriately describe pregnancy and abortion care. I think that it just lays bare the political motivations of this judge to restrict access to abortion. Tied himself into knots and disregarded any kind of medical research and science to justify the actions that he was taking. So it makes it abundantly clear what the ultimate goal here is. People who are opposed to legal abortion will stop at nothing. They are going to do everything they can until they make it impossible to access abortion anywhere in our country. And that includes Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont where these rights are protected.”

Vermont Right to Life Executive Director Mary Beerworth finds the Planned Parenthood perspective ironic.

“These are the people that used the courts to get legalized abortion in the first place. It was political from beginning to end. Abortion was never in the United States Constitution and it was overturned. So if they’re getting their game played right back at them well I think there’s some kind of ironic justice there. And I think there is good reason to believe that the FDA has to take another look at mifepristone.”

The ruling affects all states. In November Vermont votes passed a state Constitutional amendment protecting reproductive autonomy. Vice President of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England for Vermont Lucy Leriche explains why the latest decision bypasses the new state constitutional protection.

“The case is filed against the FDA for the process of their approval of mifepristone. So because this decision could affect the very approval of the drug and the supply of the drug that is why it’s limited what individual states can do.”

Several states plan to stockpile mifepristone. In Massachusetts health care providers are amassing the drug following a request by Democratic Governor Maura Healey, who spoke at the State House Monday:

“Abortion will remain safe, legal and accessible here in Massachusetts.”

Leriche says Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is not, but is consulting with Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s administration regarding options for other providers.

“Planned Parenthood has made the decision that we will not be stockpiling medications in our health centers. That said, I do believe that some folks are having conversations with the Scott administration and we will see how those go.”

Clegg clarified when asked about potential stockpiling at their Maine affiliates.

“At this point in time we have the inventory that we need to serve the patients that we anticipate. This is again of course a very dynamic situation and things could change. We as a health care provider are not taking steps to stockpile this. This is in large part driven by our desire to make sure that we don’t negatively impact access in other parts of the country. We want to make sure that abortion providers, regardless of where you are, are able to continue to provide this care as long as you can legally.”

Meanwhile, Beerworth feels abortion proponents are generating hysteria over the judge’s ruling.

“Abortion is fully legal and fully protected and I think it’s much ado about nothing. There are plenty of abortion methods to use. It’s amazing how the overturning of Roe v Wade has almost left us completely feeling like there’s no other option for women. There are several options for women. Number one they can be in responsible relationships with men. And number two they can have the baby and they can consider putting a child up for adoption where there are so many, many couples seeking not only to adopt one child, but to adopt two and three.”

A coalition of 24 Attorneys General, including from New York, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont have filed an amicus brief challenging the decision that would revoke the FDA approval of mifepristone.