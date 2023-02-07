Vermont advocates call for legislature to pass paid family leave

A coalition of groups gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier today to mark the anniversary of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act and advocate for universal paid family and medical leave.

The bill was passed by Congress 30 years ago this month. Vermont Commission on Women Director Cary Brown says it’s estimated that 15 million people take leave under the law every year.

“FMLA provides unpaid time off but many families are just unable to afford losing wages to stay home to take care for themselves or their families. A paid medical leave and insurance program would increase women’s likelihood of returning to their same employer after they took a leave and it would encourage more men to take leave as well.”

A bill has been introduced in the Vermont House to create a paid family and medical leave program and expand provisions to include domestic and sexual violence.

