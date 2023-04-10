Planned Parenthood officials criticize ruling regarding mifepristone

Representatives from Planned Parenthood of Northern New England offices in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire are reacting to a Texas judge’s ruling that could curtail the use of an abortion pill.

Mifepristone has been used for more than 20 years as a medical abortion option. On Friday a Texas District Court Judge ruled its use illegal, saying the FDA procedures for approving the drug were inadequate.

In a virtual briefing Monday Planned Parenthood of Northern New England Acting CEO Nicole Clegg said unusual language in the decision highlights the judge’s political bias.

“It just lays bare the political motivations of this judge to restrict access to abortion; tied himself into knots and totally disregarded any kind of medical research and science to justify the actions that he was taking.”

The ruling affects all states including those with abortion protections.

