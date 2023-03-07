Kiah Morris receives Oxfam award

A Vermonter has received the Oxfam 2023 Champions of Equality award.

Rights and Democracy Executive Director Kiah Morris was in Washington, D.C. Tuesday to receive the award, which Oxfam says “honors women who have gone above and beyond to drive change, speak truth to power, show courageous leadership, and use their voice to fight for what is right and to defend themselves and others.” Morris works with Oxfam America as a Sisters on the Planet Ambassador.

Morris served two terms in the Vermont Legislature and was the first African-American woman elected from Bennington County. But she quit in 2018, citing harassment.

