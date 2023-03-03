Vermont Senator promotes passage of Dairy Pride Act

U.S. Senator Peter Welch visited a Vermont dairy farm Friday as he pushes for passage of the Dairy Pride Act.

The legislation introduced this week would reverse a proposed FDA rule allowing plant-based beverages to be labeled “milk”.

Senator Welch, a Democrat, says the rule would be a serious threat to the dairy industry, creates consumer confusion and is “an insult to the work our farmers do.”

The bipartisan bill calls for appropriate labeling of dairy and non-dairy products and additional support for Vermont farmers.

