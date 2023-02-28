Bill introduced to prevent non-dairy labeling as milk

A bipartisan quartet of U.S. Senators has introduced legislation aimed at preventing non-dairy foods from using dairy names.

The “Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, Milk, and Cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday” or DAIRY PRIDE Act of 2023, was introduced in response to the USDA’s guidance issued last week that would allow non-dairy products such as nuts to label their products milk.

The bill was introduced by Democratic Senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Peter Welch of Vermont and Republican Senators Jim Risch of Idaho and Susan Collins of Maine. Welch says dairy farmers must be protected and the bill would “correct FDA’s misguided efforts.” The senators also say the draft guidance contradicts the FDA’s own regulations and definitions of dairy and milk.

