Cold Case: Suzanne Lyall, Missing 25 Years

Today marks the 25th anniversary of a Capital Region missing person cold case.

Suzanne Lyall, a University at Albany student, has been missing since 1998. Lyall was 19 when she was last seen getting off a CDTA bus at the campus' Collins Circle stop. She was returning to her dorm after working a shift in a computer store at Crossgates Mall. People saw her on and getting off the bus. She never made it to the dorm.

Her mother, Mary Lyall, co-founded the Center for Hope in Ballston Spa. Lyall has always held out hope that Suzanne is still alive. She spoke with WAMC in 2018:

"I'm hoping that she is," said Lyall.

A hope she holds to this day.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database, more than 600,000 people go missing annually.