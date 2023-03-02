© 2023
Cold Case: Suzanne Lyall, Missing 25 Years

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published March 2, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST
After she went missing, Suzanne’s parents fought for federal legislation that would enhance the resources available to families and law enforcement of “children,” mainly college aged. They won. The new resource was access to assistance from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Lyall Family
/
Center for Hope
Today marks the 25th anniversary of a Capital Region missing person cold case.

Suzanne Lyall, a University at Albany student, has been missing since 1998. Lyall was 19 when she was last seen getting off a CDTA bus at the campus' Collins Circle stop. She was returning to her dorm after working a shift in a computer store at Crossgates Mall. People saw her on and getting off the bus. She never made it to the dorm.

Her mother, Mary Lyall, co-founded the Center for Hope in Ballston Spa. Lyall has always held out hope that Suzanne is still alive. She spoke with WAMC in 2018:

"I'm hoping that she is," said Lyall.

A hope she holds to this day.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database, more than 600,000 people go missing annually.

Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
