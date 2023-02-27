Child, Youth and Family Advocate appointed by Vermont governor

Vermont’s governor has appointed the state’s first Child, Youth and Family Advocate

In 2022, the Vermont legislature passed a bill creating the Office of Child, Youth, and Family Advocate to collect and analyze data on children’s well-being; identify systemic shortcomings in justice-involved youth and child welfare and recommend to the Legislature necessary reforms.

Republican Governor Phil Scott on Monday appointed Matthew Bernstein director of the office effective immediately. Bernstein plans to convene an Advisory Council and hire a Deputy Advocate.