Balint joins gun safety task force

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST
balint-congressional-photo.jpg
U.S. House of Representatives
/
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint

Vermont Representative Becca Balint has joined the Congressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

The task force is comprised of 169 Democratic congressional members and is chaired by Mike Thompson of California.

It was formed after the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting to find ways to reduce gun violence and helped secure passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Balint, a Democrat, notes that she helped pass gun safety laws as a state lawmaker in Vermont and she looks “forward to working alongside anyone who is willing to act to save lives.”

News Congresswoman Becca BalintgunsCongressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force
Pat Bradley
