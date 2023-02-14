Republican City Council President kicks off bid for Troy mayor as deputy mayor drops out

Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello kicked off her campaign for mayor of Troy Tuesday morning outside her home.

Appearing with her family, Mantello introduced her mantra: “people over politics, ideas over ideology and competence over cronyism.”

“A more vibrant and affordable city is what I will bring to the people at Troy and that is what the people of Troy deserve and that is the leadership that I promise to deliver,” said Mantello.

Democrat Patrick Madden is nearing the end of his second four-year term and cannot run for a third because of city term limits.

Mantello has run for mayor before, losing to Democratic Mayor Lou Rosamilia 12 years ago. Mantello pointed to her record of service on the city council for nearly eight years. The Troy native also has served as Executive Director of the Hudson Valley Greenway and the New York State Canal Corporation.

“People are sick and tired of partisan politics," Mantello said. "They're sick of incompetence. They want people to work together. They want people who are really gonna focus to solve the problems and getting things done that improve our quality of life. That is what I did, working for governors from both sides of the aisle, overseeing ball time, millions of dollars, and hundreds of employees. And that is exactly what I will do as your mayor for the city of Troy.”

Saying Troy is on the edge of an amazing rebirth, Mantello is hoping to become the first Republican elected mayor since 2007.

“Putting people before politics, working with the administration and council on major infrastructure projects and initiatives, like the $40 million water transmission line, the Hudson River Sea Wall, a true passion of mine, South Troy and Knickerbocker pools, and lifting the MAC debt," said Mantello. "I will do that and more as your mayor. “

Mantello promised full support for the city's uniformed men and women.

"As the proud daughter a decorated Troy police detective, I have always had a deep appreciation for the importance of public safety," Mantello said. "Public safety is the first and most important responsibility of government. And as your mayor, I will work day and night to ensure that our police and our fire have the resources and the personnel to get the job done."

Mantello did not take any questions from reporters and headed back inside her house after the kickoff.

She was re-elected to the citywide position in 2019, the same year she pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired the year before.

Madden's handpicked successor, Deputy Chris Nolin, announced he's dropping out of the race, according to the Albany Times Union, leaving Rensselaer County legislator Nina Nichols as the sole Democratic candidate for the time being.

Nolin did not return a call for comment.