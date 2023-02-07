© 2023
Albany Law School taps new president

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published February 7, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST
Albany Law School says Cinnamon Piñon Carlarne will take over as its 19th president and dean on July 1.

Carlarne is currently Associate Dean for Faculty and Intellectual Life at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

Albany Law School says she was hired after a national search to replace Alicia Ouellette, who is stepping down after nine years. Ouellette was a finalist to become New York state’s next chief judge.

Albany Law says Carlarne is a leading international expert in environmental and climate change law policy. She holds degrees from Baylor, Oxford and a J.D. from Berkeley.

