Albany Law Prof. Vin Bonventre discusses nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

On Friday, President Joe Biden announced his choice to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

The nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first African-American woman to be nominated for the Supreme Court, is historic and Democrats have praised Biden’s fulfilling of a campaign promise.

Jackson, an attorney and former public defender, would bring a new perspective to the Supreme Court, but if confirmed would not change the ideological balance of the nine-member court, which leans 6-3 conservative.

Jackson, who was confirmed by the Senate to serve as U.S. Circuit Court Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit last year, now faces a confirmation process in an election year where Republicans are trying to win back majorities in Washington.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Albany Law Professor Vin Bonventre about Biden’s selection of Judge Jackson and the upcoming confirmation process.