Dr. King Celebration Weekend returns to Saratoga Springs

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published January 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST
Online flyer for Dr. King Celebration Weekend 2023
MLK Saratoga
/

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020, MLK Saratoga is hosting its annual in-person celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. in Saratoga Springs.

Running through Monday, the long weekend includes performances, presentations, and service projects intended to unite community members around the ideals of Dr. King including peace and justice for all and building civil and human rights awareness.

MLK Saratoga's Hollyday Hammond spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard.

For a full schedule of events and more information visit: https://www.mlksaratoga.org/celebration-weekend

