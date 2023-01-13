© 2023
Berkshire Community College, Berkshire NAACP co-sponsoring Monday’s MLK Day of Service in Pittsfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published January 13, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST
Martin_Luther_King_press_conference_01269u_edit.jpg
Library of Congress
/
Public Domain
The Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. in 1964.

For the first time since 2020, Berkshire Community College and the Berkshire Chapter of the NAACP will hold an in-person Martin Luther King Day of Service in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday.

The day starts off at the First United Methodist Church with breakfast followed by a keynote address from Berkshire Health Systems' Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Charles Redd.

“After that, people who have signed up as volunteers have the choice of going to a few different service sites to support either painting with Habitat for Humanity, they can play bingo with Soldier On, play with children at the Boys & Girls Club, or, which I'm going to do with my little son, craft some Valentine's Day cards for residents at Hillcrest Commons right there at the United Methodist Church,” said BCC DEI Director Toni Buckley.

Pittsfield’s MLK Day of Service begins at 8 and ends with lunch back at the church.

