Berkshire Community College, Berkshire NAACP co-sponsoring Monday’s MLK Day of Service in Pittsfield

The day starts off at the First United Methodist Church with breakfast followed by a keynote address from Berkshire Health Systems' Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Charles Redd.

“After that, people who have signed up as volunteers have the choice of going to a few different service sites to support either painting with Habitat for Humanity, they can play bingo with Soldier On, play with children at the Boys & Girls Club, or, which I'm going to do with my little son, craft some Valentine's Day cards for residents at Hillcrest Commons right there at the United Methodist Church,” said BCC DEI Director Toni Buckley.

Pittsfield’s MLK Day of Service begins at 8 and ends with lunch back at the church.

