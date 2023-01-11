Federal funding approved for Ausable River projects

The Ausable River Association has secured $2 million in federal funds for stream restoration projects in the Ausable River.

Efforts to mitigate flooding from the Adirondack river have been on-going for more than a decade. A project completed in 2021 prevented flooding from ice jams in Upper Jay. But on the same day in downstream areas where projects have yet to be funded, ice dams formed and communities like Au Sable Forks were flooded.

Association Executive Director Kelley Tucker says the new federal money could fund a number of proposed projects.

“Two million dollars is a lot of money but it doesn’t go very far. We’ll get some work done. We’re going to continue to build flood resilience for the community to restore this river.”

Ausable River mitigation and restoration efforts began following severe flooding during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.