Berkshire activists rally in downtown Pittsfield to declare “Never Again” on second anniversary of Jan. 6th insurrection

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published January 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST
Community activist and Pittsfield Public Schools cultural proficiency coach Shirley Edgerton, center, spoke at the January 6th, 2023 rally at Park Square.

Berkshire County activists braved a wet, snowy afternoon to congregate in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts Friday and say “never again” to the January 6th insurrection on its second anniversary.

Beneath the Civil War memorial at the heart of Park Square, community activist and Pittsfield Public Schools cultural proficiency coach Shirley Edgerton decried the violent assault on the capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump in 2021 before a handful of sign-wielding demonstrators from the Four Freedoms coalition.

“it was horrendous," said Edgerton. "It wasn't another country attacking us. It wasn't an outside organization. It was Americans attacking our congressional home. Americans! How destructive can that be? And the leadership started with the former president. The denial, the divisiveness, the deceit, the lack of integrity.”

Democratic State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier of the 2nd Berkshire District also spoke, urging attendees to continue their defense of democracy in the face of attempts to deny the results of the 2020 election by Republican extremists.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
