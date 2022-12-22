© 2022
Great Barrington channels $600,000 in new funding to Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published December 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST
The town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts is directing $600,000 in spending to a nonprofit dedicated to affordable housing in the Southern Berkshires.

Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire Executive Director Carol Bosco Baumann says the money will go into a million dollar campaign to purchase the Marble Block building in downtown Great Barrington so the eight living units inside can be preserved for affordable housing.

“The $600,000 that the town is investing in this project represents a huge commitment on their part to get behind the idea and actually do the work of addressing the disturbing topic of the housing crisis in the Berkshires," she said. "This funding helps get us closer to that million dollar goal, which we are going to extend our fundraising efforts into January.”

$500,000 is coming from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, with the remaining $100,000 coming from Great Barrington’s affordable housing trust.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
