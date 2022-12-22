Great Barrington channels $600,000 in new funding to Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire

Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire Executive Director Carol Bosco Baumann says the money will go into a million dollar campaign to purchase the Marble Block building in downtown Great Barrington so the eight living units inside can be preserved for affordable housing.

“The $600,000 that the town is investing in this project represents a huge commitment on their part to get behind the idea and actually do the work of addressing the disturbing topic of the housing crisis in the Berkshires," she said. "This funding helps get us closer to that million dollar goal, which we are going to extend our fundraising efforts into January.”

$500,000 is coming from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, with the remaining $100,000 coming from Great Barrington’s affordable housing trust.