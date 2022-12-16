Samuel leaving Boston Symphony Orchestra after brief tenure

The first woman to lead the Boston Symphony Orchestra is stepping down after less than two years.

Gail Samuel’s departure was announced in a statement by the BSO Friday. It did not give a reason for her departure. The BSO says board member Jeffrey Dunn will serve as interim President and CEO beginning Jan. 4 during a search for a new permanent head.

Samuel, who had overseen the Hollywood Bowl and Los Angeles Philharmonic, took over in June of 2021. She succeeded Mark Volpe, who retired after 23 years, and was just the BSO’s eighth leader over 140 years.

The BSO returned to Tanglewood for a full summer schedule this year for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunn had run “Sesame Workshop,” producer of “Sesame Street” programming, until his 2021 retirement.