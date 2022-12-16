© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Samuel leaving Boston Symphony Orchestra after brief tenure

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published December 16, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST
Gail Samuel, Joe Donahue, and Alan Chartock
WAMC
/
WAMC
Gail Samuel, Joe Donahue, and Alan Chartock

The first woman to lead the Boston Symphony Orchestra is stepping down after less than two years.

Gail Samuel’s departure was announced in a statement by the BSO Friday. It did not give a reason for her departure. The BSO says board member Jeffrey Dunn will serve as interim President and CEO beginning Jan. 4 during a search for a new permanent head.

Samuel, who had overseen the Hollywood Bowl and Los Angeles Philharmonic, took over in June of 2021. She succeeded Mark Volpe, who retired after 23 years, and was just the BSO’s eighth leader over 140 years.

The BSO returned to Tanglewood for a full summer schedule this year for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunn had run “Sesame Workshop,” producer of “Sesame Street” programming, until his 2021 retirement.

News
Related Content
  • Gail Samuel, Joe Donahue, and Alan Chartock
    The Roundtable
    New Boston Symphony CEO Gail Samuel
    Alan Chartock
    On June 21st, Gail Samuel officially became the first female President and Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the eighth in the…
  • Gail Samuel
    WAMC News
    Gail Samuel Tapped As First Female President And CEO Of The BSO
    Josh Landes
    The Boston Symphony Orchestra has named its first female President and CEO. Gail Samuel, who currently oversees the Hollywood Bowl and LA Philharmonic,…
  • Gail Samuel, Joe Donahue, and Alan Chartock
    The Roundtable
    Tanglewood 2022 - President and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra Gail Samuel
    Joe Donahue
    A year ago when we were at Tanglewood, Gail Samuel was just days into her new job as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the eighth in the organization’s 140-year history. A year has gone by.Having helped establish the Los Angeles Philharmonic as one of the world’s most successful and publicly engaged symphony orchestras, Samuel now is carrying on the BSO’s mission of connecting classical music with community. She now leads the Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops, and Tanglewood, and will oversee a number of initiatives that will expand the reach and relevance of orchestral music in the Boston area, the Berkshires, and beyond.
Load More