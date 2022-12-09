Krol, Marchetti announce mayoral runs as Pittsfield’s 2023 campaign kicks off early

City council president Peter Marchetti and former city councilor John Krol told the Berkshire Eagle Thursday that they will run for mayor in 2023.

Marchetti is one of the city’s longest serving public officials, consistently one of the top vote getters in the eight nonconsecutive elections he’s won for city council. He lost a bid for mayor in 2011 against Dan Bianchi.

Krol was on the council for a decade, once serving as its vice president, before stepping down in 2019. Second-term incumbent Linda Tyer says that while she’s come to a decision about next year’s election, she will not make it public for now.