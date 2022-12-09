© 2022
Krol, Marchetti announce mayoral runs as Pittsfield’s 2023 campaign kicks off early

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published December 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST
A stone building with a colonnade.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Pittsfield, Massachusetts city hall.

Two Pittsfield, Massachusetts politicians say they’ll run for mayor next year.

City council president Peter Marchetti and former city councilor John Krol told the Berkshire Eagle Thursday that they will run for mayor in 2023.

Marchetti is one of the city’s longest serving public officials, consistently one of the top vote getters in the eight nonconsecutive elections he’s won for city council. He lost a bid for mayor in 2011 against Dan Bianchi.

Krol was on the council for a decade, once serving as its vice president, before stepping down in 2019. Second-term incumbent Linda Tyer says that while she’s come to a decision about next year’s election, she will not make it public for now.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
