Northern Long-eared Bat status to change to endangered

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST
northern-long-eared-bat-ctsy-al-hicks-nydec.jpg
Al Hicks/NYDEC
/
Northern Long-eared Bat

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is reclassifying the Northern Long-eared Bat from a threatened to an endangered species.

The bat, found in New York and Vermont, faces extinction due to white nose syndrome, a disease caused by the growth of a fungus that looks like white fuzz on their muzzles and wings. It infects bats during hibernation, causing them to wake up, leading to dehydration and starvation.

The Fish and Wildlife Service says bats are critical to the ecosystem and contribute $3 billion annually to the U.S. agriculture sector through pest control and pollination.

The reclassification is effective January 30th.

Pat Bradley
