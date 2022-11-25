WAMC Sports Report 11/25/22

In Thanksgiving Day football:

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Detroit Lions 28 to 25. The Cowboys beat the Giants 28 to 20, and the Minnesota Vikings bested the New England Patriots 33 to 26.

In World Cup men’s soccer Thursday:

Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0, Portugal beat Ghana 3 to 2, Brazil bested Serbia 2 to 0, and Uruguay and South Korea played for a 0 to 0 draw, the fourth scoreless game of this year’s World Cup.

Matchups are set for today with Wales vs. Iran, Qatar vs. Senegal, the Netherlands vs. Ecuador, and England vs. the U.S.

Kenya is facing the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that authorities there say have reached “crisis” levels.

A ban by track and field governing body World Athletics would likely have repercussions for a number of medal contenders at next year’s world championships and the Paris Olympics in 2024.

World Athletics is due to hold a meeting of its decision-making Council in Rome next week when Kenya is reportedly due to be discussed.

And in men’s college basketball, Siena defeated Florida State 80 to 63 in a Thanksgiving Day matchup in the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Saints hope to advance in a semifinal match against Ole Miss today.

UConn defeated Oregon 83 to 59 Thursday.