Capital Region incumbents hold on in New York state legislative races

Albany-area Democrats are celebrating victory after trouncing Republican opponents in New York state Senate and Assembly elections. But local Republicans held ground, too.

Democrats gathered at the Italian-American Center in Albany Tuesday night had at first braced for what quickly turned out to be a bust: the "red wave" that never materialized.

Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko defeated Republican Liz Joy in New York’s 20th District for the second straight time. Tonko, who has been in office since 2009, told supporters Democrats have addressed major issues.

"This is a tough time for this nation and the world," Tonko said. "We've had a global pandemic, we've had a corresponding global bit of inflation. And we need to work through that and navigate through the tough waters that surrounded us. But I'm convinced that the people listened, they were determined to make some choices. We talked about the work that we have done, to combat inflation to create an environment that grows jobs, sound jobs, union jobs, to make certain that we're delivering for this region, to making certain that we could combat issues like climate change, that we would address the violence in our society, all coming through House legislation.”

State Senator Neil Breslin coasted to victory over his Republican challenger Rich Amedure. Breslin will begin his 14th term representing the newly drawn 46th Senate district, which includes Albany and many of its rural hilltowns.

In the redrawn 43rd district that includes northwestern Albany County and the cities of Cohoes, Watervliet and Colonie, 107th district Republican state Assemblyman Jake Ashby defeated Democrat Andrea Smyth. In the 44th incumbent Republican Senator Jim Tedisco defeated Democrat Michelle Ostrelich.

In the Assembly, Democrat Pat Fahy won 70 percent of the vote over Republican challenger Alicia Purdy in the 109th district that includes the city of Albany and several outlying towns.

Fahy credits the "anticipated red wave" with mobilizing people to get out and vote.

"Maybe because the pundits scared us for these last few weeks, maybe it was the best thing that could have happened, so we know not to trust the polls," Fahy said. "As of 2016 we learned not to take anything for granted. I always say I never take a vote for granted, and I think that that's what's happened here."

Democrat Phil Steck is also keeping his seat in the Assembly, winning the 110th district with 55% of the vote against Republican challenger Alexandra Velella.

"We worked very hard, the response was overwhelmingly positive," said Steck. "We had a tremendous victory tonight. And I want to congratulate the people of the 110th Assembly district for disregarding really, actually weird, negative attacks and focusing on the positive. That's what carried us to victory."

The district includes Colonie, parts of Guilderland and the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna as well as a portion of the City of Schenectady.

Democratic Assemblyman John McDonald will also be returning to the state capitol after running unopposed in the 108th district.

"As many of you know I was very fortunate to not have an opponent this year, but still spent a lot of time on the campaign trail," McDonald said. "Knowing with my colleague Pat Fahy with other candidates, like Andrea Smyth, Neil Breslin, and of course, our congressman. And I have to tell you this, this is my 10th time out running for office for as mayor six as these legislator, and the rhetoric that was out there this year, was just so inaccurate and false."

Incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner held on to her 113th Assembly district seat in a rematch against Republican Dave Catalfamo. In the 112th, Mary Beth Walsh defeated Democrat Andrew McAdoo, and in the 111th Democrat Angelo Santabarbara beat Republican Joseph Mastroianni.

Counting votes got a head start in Albany County this session. 8th ward Albany Common Councilor Jack Flynn says absentee ballots, which usually are still being counted days after any given election, were tabulated first.

"You know, historically the way they used to do the absentees was, they used to hold them by law for seven days," Flynn said. "Today, with the change of the election law, the absentees that were received to the Board of Elections prior to today have already basically been counted. So when the people tonight see the results, base is gonna be 99% official, except for the ones that basically get mailed in today, or maybe the ones that were mailed in yesterday. Those will have to still be held for seven days for the board of elections."

Flynn says the new counting procedure should help cut down delays in determining outcomes after any given election.